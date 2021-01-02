Msd Capital L. P Sells 8,690 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Director Msd Capital L. P sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $25,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ICD opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 7.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.18) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 76.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

