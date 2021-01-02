MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

MTUAY opened at $130.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $159.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.59.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

