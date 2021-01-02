N4 Pharma Plc (N4P.L) (LON:N4P) Shares Gap Up to $7.80

N4 Pharma Plc (N4P.L) (LON:N4P)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.80, but opened at $8.50. N4 Pharma Plc (N4P.L) shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 1,568,976 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 16.84 and a current ratio of 16.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.05. The company has a market cap of £15.12 million and a PE ratio of -10.44.

About N4 Pharma Plc (N4P.L) (LON:N4P)

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops and licenses novel therapeutic products pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It reformulates marketed generic drugs; and improves delivery of novel and existing vaccines and therapeutics. The company is developing Sildenafil for use in treating erectile dysfunction; Sartans for the treatment of hypertension; Aprepitant for use in oncology and pain relief; and Aprepitant for the treatment of premature ejaculation.

