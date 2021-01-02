NAGA Reaches Market Cap of $6.63 Million (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One NAGA token can now be bought for about $0.0922 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and IDEX. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $6.63 million and $41,624.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NAGA has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00037125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00256540 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015106 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00024545 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $624.96 or 0.01914142 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA (NGC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Sistemkoin, IDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

