NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $276.76 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00004253 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $276.76 million and approximately $26.00 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 36% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00028365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00115142 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00161197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00501313 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00266775 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018039 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003277 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,911,019 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

NEAR Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

