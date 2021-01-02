Nebulas (NAS) Market Cap Hits $14.17 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Neraex, Allcoin, Gate.io and Binance. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $14.17 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00038731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.00281276 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016259 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00027907 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $588.72 or 0.01947544 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,280,342 coins and its circulating supply is 57,744,820 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, Gate.io, Neraex, OKEx, LBank, Allcoin and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

