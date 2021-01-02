Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

NSRGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGF opened at $121.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.33. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $124.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nestlé stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

