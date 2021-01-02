Next.exchange (NEXT) Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Next.exchange has a market cap of $527,842.77 and approximately $601.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Next.exchange has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Next.exchange token can currently be bought for $0.0847 or 0.00000896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00037214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00257090 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00024665 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $624.96 or 0.01914142 BTC.

Next.exchange Profile

Next.exchange is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Next.exchange is medium.com/nextexchange. The official website for Next.exchange is next.exchange.

Next.exchange Token Trading

Next.exchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Next.exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Next.exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

