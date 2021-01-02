Nexus (NXS) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexus coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexus has a market cap of $13.53 million and approximately $100,353.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nexus Coin Profile

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,335,078 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.