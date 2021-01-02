Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NLSN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nielsen from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.17.

Nielsen stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Nielsen by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 197,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nielsen by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Nielsen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,938 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nielsen by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 156,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 46,640 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nielsen by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,140,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,673,000 after purchasing an additional 902,319 shares during the period.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

