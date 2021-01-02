Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,068,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,140,071. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.97.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.19. On average, equities analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at $65,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 30,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

