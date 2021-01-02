Nimiq (NIM) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Nimiq has a market cap of $34.76 million and $1.83 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 100.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,065.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $781.72 or 0.02364161 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.86 or 0.00413921 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.44 or 0.01090072 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.97 or 0.00429349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 128.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017785 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00176608 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,841,798,875 coins and its circulating supply is 7,098,048,875 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.