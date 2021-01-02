Niobio Cash Hits Market Cap of $45,781.44 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $45,781.44 and approximately $14.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded down 88.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

