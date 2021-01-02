Noble Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Noble Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.66.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $209.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.33). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $48.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.55 million. Analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel bought 8,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $149,994.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at $456,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

