NOIA Network Market Cap Reaches $89.37 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the US dollar. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.94 or 0.00271259 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015640 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00025787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.23 or 0.01932463 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.