Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRDXF. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) cut shares of Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Nordex alerts:

Shares of NRDXF stock remained flat at $$26.65 during trading hours on Monday. 198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220. Nordex has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18.

About Nordex

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.