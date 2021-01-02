Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

NYSE NVO opened at $69.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $73.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 5.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

