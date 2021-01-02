NULS Hits Market Capitalization of $20.89 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $20.89 million and $11.96 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NULS has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00028528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00117524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.57 or 0.00509260 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00141306 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00272454 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00018508 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003267 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.