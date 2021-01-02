Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) Trading Up 0.8%

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 62,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 70,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05.

Get Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 68,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JDD)

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.