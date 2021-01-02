Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.11 and last traded at $30.08. Approximately 29,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUMV. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 64.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter.

