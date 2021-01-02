NV Gold Co. (NVX.V) (CVE:NVX) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

Shares of NV Gold Co. (NVX.V) (CVE:NVX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.27. NV Gold Co. (NVX.V) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 14,687 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.43 million and a PE ratio of -12.00.

About NV Gold Co. (NVX.V) (CVE:NVX)

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

