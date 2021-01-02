Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.86 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will post sales of $36.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.15 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $30.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $150.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.06 million to $151.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $160.74 million, with estimates ranging from $156.50 million to $164.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.52 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.66.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 90,674 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $498,707.00. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 108,054 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $567,283.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,378,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,235,838.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 843,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,469. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,104,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 418,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

