Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Oaktree Strategic Income stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a market cap of $228.37 million, a P/E ratio of -193.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Oaktree Strategic Income has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oaktree Strategic Income news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 12,108 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $93,958.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,068,435 shares in the company, valued at $39,331,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 11,804 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $91,953.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,023,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,925,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,118 shares of company stock valued at $187,528. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 303.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 724,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 545,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 392.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 164,597 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 68,027 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 179,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,257 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 43,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

