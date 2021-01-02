Oasis Network Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $61.13 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0408 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00124838 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.33 or 0.00294624 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00029748 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000450 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 68.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014654 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

