Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.86.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 243,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 43.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after buying an additional 907,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 19.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 36.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 45,335 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 147.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 125,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

