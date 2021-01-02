Odyssey (OCN) Market Capitalization Tops $1.66 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $223,165.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00028810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00118697 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00166175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.71 or 0.00506039 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00274196 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00018429 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

