Offshift Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Offshift has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $15,769.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,288.21 or 0.99931737 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00017860 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00038238 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift.

Buying and Selling Offshift

Offshift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.