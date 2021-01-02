OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 94.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,119 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 638,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,137,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,280,000 after acquiring an additional 69,320 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 349.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 189,800 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.77.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,888.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,343.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Michael Sanner bought 2,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

