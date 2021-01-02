OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.67

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:OHRP)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and traded as low as $6.91. OHR Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 156,085 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07.

OHR Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:OHRP)

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a development stage pharmaceutical company. The company intends to merge with NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc that focuses on advancing NeuBase's peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology platform for the development of therapies to address severe and currently untreatable diseases caused by genetic mutations.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for OHR Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OHR Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.