Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Receives $12.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Sunday, September 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Oil States International by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 95,552 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Oil States International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Oil States International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Oil States International by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oil States International stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.02. 656,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,717. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.95. Oil States International has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.69 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

