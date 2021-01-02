Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.62.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $195.18 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $105.80 and a 1 year high of $213.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,101,000 after acquiring an additional 388,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $758,170,000 after buying an additional 53,847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,656,000 after buying an additional 111,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,679,000 after buying an additional 249,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.7% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,355,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,920,000 after buying an additional 173,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

