OneRoot Network (RNT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.06 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One OneRoot Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and Bithumb. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $416,703.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00037775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.73 or 0.00266858 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015487 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00025429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.65 or 0.01898133 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork.

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.