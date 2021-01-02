Ontology 24 Hour Volume Hits $147.32 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Ontology has a market capitalization of $377.51 million and $147.32 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014741 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007803 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006937 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00019202 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 804,535,798 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

