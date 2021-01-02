Opacity Trading 19.8% Higher This Week (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $799,240.96 and approximately $11,024.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Opacity has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00027586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00116476 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00163065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.41 or 0.00500789 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00270221 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00018299 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Opacity’s launch date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io.

Opacity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

