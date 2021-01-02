ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Trading 7.5% Higher

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.42. 5,626,545 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 633% from the average session volume of 767,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. ORBCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $578.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. Equities research analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORBC. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 107.1% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,149,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 594,614 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 865,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 476,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 168,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 62,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

