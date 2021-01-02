Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Hits $0.0799

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0799 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $37.22 million and $675,351.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00037004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00257530 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00024572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $638.16 or 0.01956639 BTC.

ORC is a token. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbit Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

