Organto Foods Inc. (OGO.V) (CVE:OGO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.29

Organto Foods Inc. (OGO.V) (CVE:OGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 189000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$69.02 million and a P/E ratio of -51.67.

About Organto Foods Inc. (OGO.V) (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include haricot verts, avocado, sugar snaps, passion fruit, ginger, blackberries, snow peas, mango, asparagus, blueberries, and other vegetables. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

