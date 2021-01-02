ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

ORIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:ORIC traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.85. 376,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,164. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.45). As a group, analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 280.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 733,604 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $7,579,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 69,520 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 897,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 329,014 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

