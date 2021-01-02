Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.35.

OMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

NYSE OMI traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $27.05. 1,215,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,588. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $31.68.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,527.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 23.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

