Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,625.64

Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,625.64 and traded as high as $2,015.00. Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) shares last traded at $1,992.00, with a volume of 11,286 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,415.83 ($18.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,956.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,628.60. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 6.54%.

In other Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) news, insider Gavin Hill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,965 ($25.67), for a total transaction of £108,075 ($141,200.68).

Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

