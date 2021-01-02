Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIRS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIRS)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.76 and last traded at $27.76. Approximately 13 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIRS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

