Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) Trading Down 1.8%

Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB)’s share price dropped 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5,648 ($73.79) and last traded at GBX 5,676 ($74.16). Approximately 388,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 231,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,782 ($75.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 23.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,676.

Paddy Power Betfair Company Profile (LON:PPB)

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

