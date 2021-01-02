PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.38

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.38 and last traded at $56.38, with a volume of 3684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAGS. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 1.48.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $331.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.09 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 18.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,989,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,379,000 after acquiring an additional 266,397 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,899 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,293,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,925,000 after acquiring an additional 61,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,315,000 after acquiring an additional 742,636 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,255,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,718,000 after acquiring an additional 669,666 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

