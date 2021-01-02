PancakeSwap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $967,933.00 (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $51.81 million and approximately $967,933.00 worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00028319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00117092 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00163927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.17 or 0.00503833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00272107 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018156 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003276 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 127,823,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,239,993 tokens. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

