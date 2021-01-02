Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.44

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.44 and traded as high as $17.85. Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) shares last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 175,425 shares traded.

PXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.45.

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$178.80 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc. will post 1.3370222 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 20,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total value of C$401,789.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 351,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,886,777.07. Also, Senior Officer Leo Nicholas Distefano sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.38, for a total transaction of C$575,401.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,645,272.90.

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

