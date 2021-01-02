Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Acquires C$79,500.00 in Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Jonathan Faber bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.95 per share, with a total value of C$79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$333,900.

TSE PSI opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$654.74 million and a PE ratio of 35.82. Pason Systems Inc. has a one year low of C$4.74 and a one year high of C$14.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$23.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pason Systems Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

About Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO)

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

