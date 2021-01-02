Patron (PAT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $16,779.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Patron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, IDAX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 99% higher against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $16,779.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00028754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00118537 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00165950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.63 or 0.00505156 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00273809 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018399 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, YoBit, IDAX, HitBTC, Exrates, Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

