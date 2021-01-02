PAYCENT (PYN) Achieves Market Cap of $161,544.12

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 53.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One PAYCENT token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 54.1% higher against the dollar. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $161,544.12 and approximately $3.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00028664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00121273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $164.83 or 0.00525194 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00145814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00280464 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018591 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003282 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com.

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

