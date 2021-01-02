Peercoin Price Down 2.2% This Week (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001114 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Peercoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $9.42 million and $41,612.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NeosCoin (NEOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00035249 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,686,178 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

