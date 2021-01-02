PegNet (PEG) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, PegNet has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. PegNet has a market cap of $1.08 million and $2,259.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00028612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00126550 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00178272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.00552661 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00298377 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00049577 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,161,124,594 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org.

